Michael Irvin Has Blunt Message For Cowboys Coaches

Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Michael Irvin isn’t very happy with his team’s coaching staff on Sunday.

The Cowboys are leading the Panthers, 36-21, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

Trevon Diggs, the game’s star with two interceptions, is currently on the bench. It’s unclear if Diggs is injured, though he’s missed a couple of plays in a row now.

Irvin is not happy.

“What did they say about Diggs ??? This is not the NBA. Get him back on the field if he is not injured. MY GOD!!! This game is NOT OVER!!!!” he tweeted.

What did they say about Diggs ??? This is not the @NBA. Get him back on the field if he is not injured. MY GOD!!! This game is NOT OVER!!!! — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) October 3, 2021

At this point, though, it seems pretty unlikely that Diggs would not be on the field if he wasn’t injured. The Cowboys have yet to announce an update on his status. Diggs appeared to be getting checked out by trainers earlier in the fourth quarter.

The finish to the Cowboys vs. Panthers game is airing on FOX.