Michael Irvin Has Bold MVP Pick: Fans React

On Tuesday night, the NFL GameDay crew revealed their MVP picks ahead of the 2022 season.

Five of the six picks were among the favorites to win the award - and all six were quarterbacks. Rich Eisen and Steve Mariucci both picked Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Cynthia Frelund and Rachel Bonnetta both selected Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Former NFL star Kurt Warner also picked a quarterback, going with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Those are all very normal selections. However, former NFL star wide receiver Michael Irvin is going bold.

He thinks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is going to have an MVP season.

His opinion raised quite a few eyebrows on social media. Vikings fans are glad to see Cousins receive some recognition.

"Michael Irvin is a believer," one fan said.

Cowboys fans are ready to revoke Irvin's status as a Dallas legend.

"I no longer want michael irvin recognized as a cowboy," one fan said.

Can Cousins win MVP?