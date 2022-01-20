Michael Irvin Names 3 Coaches He’d Fire Mike McCarthy For

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has made it well known he wants Mike McCarthy fired. In fact, there’s three coaches in particular he’d fire McCarthy for, but his wishes are a bit far fetched.

The Cowboys suffered yet another early-playoff exit last weekend in a loss to the 49ers. McCarthy’s received most of the blame and there’s some speculation he could get fired because of it.

Irvin wants Jerry Jones to pick up the phone and try to hire Sean Payton, Kyle Shanahan or Bill Belichick. Good luck, Cowboys.

“Look at what we are in right now,” Irvin said, via WGNO. “Everybody gets through all these coaching changes – cycling them in and cycling them out – trying to find that guy.

“Now if you can get me Sean Payton?,” Irvin continued. “I’ll take Kyle Shanahan, Sean Payton, Bill Belichick. If you can get me any one of them, I’ll ship [Coach McCarthy’s] butt right on out of here right fast for one of them. Don’t just do it to do it. I’ll do it to get better.”

It’s hard to imagine Bill Belichick leaving New England. And Sean Payton seems destined to coach the rest of his career in New Orleans. That would leave Kyle Shanahan, who just took down the Cowboys with Jimmy Garoppolo under center.

It’s all a fantasy for now though. Mike McCarthy is still the head coach of the Cowboys.