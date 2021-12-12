The Spun

Michael Irvin Names The Toughest NFL Stadium To Play In

Michael Irvin at the 2018 NFL Draft.ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

What’s the toughest NFL stadium to play in?

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin made his opinion extremely clear this week.

Irvin said New Orleans, home to the Superdome, is the hardest stadium to play in.

“Heard of all those other stadium and even played in all those other stadium them buddy, but nothing rattle me like the Super Dome,” Irvin admitted on Twitter earlier this week.

Few NFL stadiums, if any, get as loud as the New Orleans Superdome. The Saints have had quite the home-field advantage over the years.

While some might disagree with Irvin’s admission, you’ll likely find many players who are in agreement with him.

