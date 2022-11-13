Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: NFL legend and sports commentator Michael Irvin looks on during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.

The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running.

Here's a replay of the interception:

Michael Irvin was obviously watching the game since he's both a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and a current NFL analyst and he wasn't happy with what Lamb did.

"That’s on my 88 if the center of the field is close then 88 has to flatten that route across the Safety face. If it’s cover 2 or split safeties then you go up the field as 88 did. That INT also is on the receiver, not Dak. Just trying to help you guys understand the game," Irvin tweeted.

Even though this was a bad look, the Cowboys have rebounded since. They're currently up 21-14 on the Packers as the fourth quarter is on the horizon.

We'll see if the two can make up for it when it gets down to crunch time.