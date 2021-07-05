The Spun

Michael Irvin Pleads For Help After Getting Robbed

Michael Irvin at the 2018 NFL Draft.ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is pleading for help after a special family item was taken from him.

Irvin, 55, says a special family jewelry item was stolen from him while he was at a hotel in Miami, Florida.

“I have to come out of this depression. So I am sharing with ALL,” Irvin wrote on Twitter. “This is my necklace that was in my bag. I designed it as a first down chain, holding an all diamond football, which is holding an all diamond cross.”

“On each end of the cross are diamonds I acquired at the birth of my children Myesha, Chelsea, Michael and Elijah. It was a piece I built over my life that represents. Faith, Family and Football and my own sentimental way of praying to GOD please always protect my babies. I am so hurt [it’s] gone.”

Irvin says he was robbed of the item when he put his bags down at the hotel to interact with some fans.

Irvin has reportedly offered a reward to anyone with information on what happened.

It’s unclear if the Miami police department has opened an investigation into the theft.


