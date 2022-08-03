Michael Irvin Predicting 'Incredible' Season For 1 NFL Quarterback

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has high expectations for Trey Lance as he heads into his first year as an NFL starter.

Irvin expects the San Francisco 49ers' QB1 to put on an "incredible" performance in 2022.

"I can't wait to see it," Irvin told 95.7 The Game's Damon and Ratto on Tuesday. "I'm expecting him to have an incredible season for a young guy. I'm not saying he's going to win MVP. But he'll have an incredible season for a young guy."

In his first year as a rookie out of South Dakota State, Lance served as a primary backup for veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo. But as he heads into Year 2, the Niners organization seem to be committed to the former No. 3 overall pick as their quarterback of the future.

Irvin believes head coach Kyle Shanahan's leadership will help guide Lance in the right direction.

"I've watched Kyle Shanahan have pretty good success with guys with backup, guys that are way less talented, way less talented than Trey Lance," Irvin added. "So I'm expecting him to have some success with this kid with the upside that he has in his body."

The Niners will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.