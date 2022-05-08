Michael Irvin Reacts To Deion Sanders Coaching Cowboys Idea

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Michael Irvin is all in on the idea of his friend and former teammate Deion Sanders possibly being the next coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

The idea of Sanders taking over on Big D's sideline has caught on quite a bit after Shaquille O'Neal publicly floated the idea back in February.

"If Deion Sanders can be the next Cowboys coach? Oh my god! Oh my god. I think Deion would do a great job. A great job. Fantastic job," Irvin gushed in an interview with Essentially Sports.

Since taking over at Jackson State University, Deion Sanders has seen tremendous success to start. But, he's expressed no interest in taking an NFL job.

Telling CowboysSI.com:

"I don't have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL. I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes.

However, those "old-school attributes" have led to the first 11-win season in Jackson State history, an FCS Coach of the Year Award and some impressive recruiting classes.

It remains to be seen if Coach Prime would ever warm up to the NFL. But, what he's building right now at JSU is special.