Michael Irvin Reacts To The Cowboys’ Huge Win On Sunday

Legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is a very happy man this morning.

The Cowboys improved to 5-1 on the year on Sunday, notching a big road win against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Dallas topped New England, 35-29, in overtime on Sunday evening.

Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for the game-winning score in overtime. The Cowboys had a frustrating first couple of quarters, turning the ball over multiple times, but were able to push past that and notch a big W.

Irvin took to social media following the game to celebrate.

“I am so happy after that Dallas Cowboys overtime win. Now I can watch this Sunday night game with a peace of mind,” Irvin tweeted on Sunday night.

I am so happy after that @dallascowboys overtime win. Now I can watch this Sunday night game with a peace of mind 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#CowboysNation — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) October 18, 2021

Irvin admitted that it was a very emotional game to watch as a fan.

“We pulled it out bro. It’s emotional watch. I am exhausted,” Irvin tweeted on Sunday.

The Cowboys now get a needed bye week. Dallas will return to the field on Sunday, Oct. 31 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.