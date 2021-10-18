The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Michael Irvin Reacts To The Cowboys’ Huge Win On Sunday

Michael Irvin at the NFL Draft.ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is a very happy man this morning.

The Cowboys improved to 5-1 on the year on Sunday, notching a big road win against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Dallas topped New England, 35-29, in overtime on Sunday evening.

Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for the game-winning score in overtime. The Cowboys had a frustrating first couple of quarters, turning the ball over multiple times, but were able to push past that and notch a big W.

Irvin took to social media following the game to celebrate.

I am so happy after that Dallas Cowboys overtime win. Now I can watch this Sunday night game with a peace of mind,” Irvin tweeted on Sunday night.

Irvin admitted that it was a very emotional game to watch as a fan.

“We pulled it out bro. It’s emotional watch. I am exhausted,” Irvin tweeted on Sunday.

The Cowboys now get a needed bye week. Dallas will return to the field on Sunday, Oct. 31 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.