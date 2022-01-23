The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Michael Irvin Reveals If He Would Fire Mike McCarthy

Legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin on the field.ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: NFL legend and sports commentator Michael Irvin looks on during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A lot of Dallas Cowboys fans would likely choose to fire head coach Mike McCarthy following the Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

But what would legendary Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin do?

The Hall of Fame wide receiver would stick with McCarthy, claiming that it would be an overreaction to fire the head coach.

Irvin admitted that it would be an “emotionally-driven” mistake to fire the team’s second-year head coach.

Irvin previously admitted that there are a couple of head coaches he would replace McCarthy with, but they’re likely not gettable.

“Look at what we are in right now,” Irvin said, via WGNO. “Everybody gets through all these coaching changes – cycling them in and cycling them out – trying to find that guy.

“Now if you can get me Sean Payton?,” Irvin continued. “I’ll take Kyle Shanahan, Sean Payton, Bill Belichick. If you can get me any one of them, I’ll ship [Coach McCarthy’s] butt right on out of here right fast for one of them. Don’t just do it to do it. I’ll do it to get better.”

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.