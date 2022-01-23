Michael Irvin Reveals If He Would Fire Mike McCarthy

A lot of Dallas Cowboys fans would likely choose to fire head coach Mike McCarthy following the Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

But what would legendary Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin do?

The Hall of Fame wide receiver would stick with McCarthy, claiming that it would be an overreaction to fire the head coach.

Irvin admitted that it would be an “emotionally-driven” mistake to fire the team’s second-year head coach.

Michael Irvin thinks #DallasCowboys firing Mike McCarthy would be an emotionally-driven mistake 👀#CowboysNationhttps://t.co/XqnfnJwDh4 — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) January 23, 2022

Irvin previously admitted that there are a couple of head coaches he would replace McCarthy with, but they’re likely not gettable.

“Look at what we are in right now,” Irvin said, via WGNO. “Everybody gets through all these coaching changes – cycling them in and cycling them out – trying to find that guy.

“Now if you can get me Sean Payton?,” Irvin continued. “I’ll take Kyle Shanahan, Sean Payton, Bill Belichick. If you can get me any one of them, I’ll ship [Coach McCarthy’s] butt right on out of here right fast for one of them. Don’t just do it to do it. I’ll do it to get better.”