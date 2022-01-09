Michael Irvin Shocked By NFL Result On Sunday Afternoon

The NFL world was truly shocked by one game result on Sunday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday afternoon needing to get past the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars to lock up a playoff berth.

Unfortunately for Indianapolis, the Colts were unable to do it, falling to the Jaguars, 26-14, in truly stunning fashion on Sunday afternoon.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin had the Colts as his lock of the day on Sunday.

They let him down in major fashion.

What is going on with the @Colts ??? With the #Playoffs on the line!!! My lock is on the line!!! — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) January 9, 2022

Irvin isn’t alone in being shocked by the Colts.

Much of the NFL world took to social media to express their disbelief in what happened.

Heading into today, the Colts hadn’t won in Jacksonville since 2014. Since 2014, Indianapolis is 0-5 against the Jaguars in Jacksonville, with another road loss against the Jags in a 2016 game in London. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2022

In a must win game, the Colts are down 26-3 to the Jaguars. — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) January 9, 2022

New rule proposal for next season – the Colts have to play every game in Jacksonville and they aren’t allowed to come home until they win. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 9, 2022

With the Colts’ loss on Sunday afternoon, the Steelers should be in the playoffs following their overtime win over the Ravens.

However, things could change if the Chargers and the Raiders tie on Sunday night…

The #Raiders and #Chargers are in the playoffs with a tie, thanks to the #Colts loss. Will this change LAC’s approach? “We’re going to compete as a team to the best of our ability,” coach Brandon Staley texted me. So, game on. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022

It could be a fun evening.