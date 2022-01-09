The Spun

Michael Irvin Shocked By NFL Result On Sunday Afternoon

Legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin on the field.ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: NFL legend and sports commentator Michael Irvin looks on during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL world was truly shocked by one game result on Sunday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday afternoon needing to get past the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars to lock up a playoff berth.

Unfortunately for Indianapolis, the Colts were unable to do it, falling to the Jaguars, 26-14, in truly stunning fashion on Sunday afternoon.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin had the Colts as his lock of the day on Sunday.

They let him down in major fashion.

Irvin isn’t alone in being shocked by the Colts.

Much of the NFL world took to social media to express their disbelief in what happened.

With the Colts’ loss on Sunday afternoon, the Steelers should be in the playoffs following their overtime win over the Ravens.

However, things could change if the Chargers and the Raiders tie on Sunday night…

It could be a fun evening.

