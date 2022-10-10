Michael Irvin Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin had an amped up video message for Stephen A. Smith following Dallas' 22-10 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Live from the gym, the Playmaker let Stephen A. know, mocking the ESPN personality about the Cowboys 4-1 record thanks in large part to the steady hand of backup QB Cooper Rush.

Hey Stephen A.! Didn't I tell you, man? 'Rush Hour 4' was pre-produced and left on the cutting room floor right there in Hollywood! Until Cooper Rush hit Hollywood and made 'Rush Hour 4.' We are 4-1! ... Cooper Rush. 'Rush Hour 4.' Produced for your eyes, baby!

The NFL world reacted to Irvin's viral video on social media.

"Stephen A. calling out sick tomorrow," one user said.

"GOLD," another laughed.

"I am so excited for First Take in the morning," a fan tweeted.

"I don't care what anyone says there isn't a bigger Cowboys fan than The Playmaker."

Should be some fun to be had on the "First Take" set Monday.