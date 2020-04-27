Michael Jordan Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Isiah Thomas’ Comment

In case you weren’t aware, Michael Jordan still hates Isiah Thomas, some 25-plus years after facing him in the Eastern Conference Finals. That much was made clear in Part 4 of The Last Dance on ESPN on Sunday night.

Part 4 covered the Chicago Bulls’ takedown of the “Bad Boy” Detroit Pistons in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals. The Bulls swept the Pistons in four games, finally slaying the giant that had been standing in their way of a championship.

Detroit’s players, led by Thomas and Bill Laimbeer, walked off the floor before the buzzer sounded in Game 4. They did not shake hands with Jordan, Scottie Pippen or any of the Bulls player.

Thomas claims that the Pistons players did this because that’s what the Boston Celtics did to them years earlier. He said in Episode 4 that they would have shaken hands if they knew there was going to be blowback.

Jordan reacted to Thomas’ comment in perfect fashion.

“You can show me anything you want,” Jordan told the interviewer before being shown Thomas’ comment. “There’s no way you can convince me he wasn’t an asshole.”

He made a great face, too.

Jordan's reaction after watching Isiah Thomas' interview lmao #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/U1078d4rUm — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 27, 2020

It doesn’t get much better than that.

Part 4 of The Last Dance is currently airing on ESPN.