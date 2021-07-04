Michael Jordan Has 1 Big New Goal For Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace earned his best result of the season last weekend, finishing in fifth place at Pocono Raceway. It was the first top-five finish of the season for Wallace and his 23XI Racing team.

“All in all, really solid weekend. Great day for DraftKings, their first race on the car. First top five for the team. I think that’s a little pen to the paper action there to re-sign, re-up there,” Wallace said following his race.

“We wanted playoffs when we started the season so we’ve got a lot of work to do. We know we’re in a hole. But it’s finishes like this that we need to capitalize on.”

Now that Wallace has one top-five finish on the season, more are expected.

In fact, team owner Michael Jordan reportedly texted Wallace that a top-10 finish should be the goal for every race moving forward.

Wallace said that Jordan sent him “a very nice text, and now he expects a Top 10 every week, so now we have to put our foot down and keep digging.”

.@BubbaWallace said Michael Jordan and 23XI investor Curtis Polk were "ecstatic and pumped up" after the team's first Top 5 finish yesterday, and that Jordan sent him "a very nice text, and now he expects a Top 10 every week, so now we have to put our foot down and keep digging." pic.twitter.com/k92UZSzZuf — Adam Stern (@A_S12) June 28, 2021

That’s a good goal to have, even if it’s a bit lofty for Wallace and the 23XI racing team this season.

Today’s race, the Jockey Made in America 250 presented by KwikTrip, is set to air at 2:30 p.m. E.T. on NBC.