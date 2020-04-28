Former Bulls Player’s Wife Responds To Michael Jordan’s Comments

The wife of the former Chicago Bulls player who was roasted on The Last Dance has responded to Michael Jordan’s comments.

Former Chicago Bulls forward Scott Burrell had a tough time on ESPN’s 10-part documentary on the 1997-98 season on Sunday night. Footage showed Jordan making fun of Burrell on the team plane.

Jordan compared Burrell to Dennis Rodman and alluded to him being a big partier. He joked (?) that Burrell was an “alcoholic.”

Burrell’s wife, Jeane Coakley, has been responding to Jordan’s comments on Twitter. The SNY host is having some fun with it.

I was in high school when “baby Rodman” was at his peak 😂 https://t.co/ENi0236YuW — Jeane Coakley (@JeaneCoakley) April 27, 2020

🤣🤣🤣 Nah, I want hear about “baby Rodman” https://t.co/MQJBHU1bN2 — Jeane Coakley (@JeaneCoakley) April 27, 2020

Really? #4 a “W” in my book 😘 https://t.co/S1UYaGD8sM — Jeane Coakley (@JeaneCoakley) April 27, 2020

Burrell, 49, is now the head coach at Southern Connecticut State University. He played for the Bulls from 1997-98.

ESPN’s The Last Dance airs on Sunday nights through May 17.