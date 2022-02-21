The Spun

Michael Jordan Chooses Daytona 500: NBA Fans React

Michael Jordan at the All-Star Game in Cleveland.9 Feb 1997: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls smiles on the court during the NBA All-Star Practice at the Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.The East defeated the West 132-120 .

Update: Michael Jordan made it just in time! The legendary NBA star was the last person introduced at the All-Star Game halftime show on Sunday night.

Earlier in the day, he spent the day at the Daytona 500, watching his 23XI Racing Team perform.

Earlier: Michael Jordan appeared to choose NASCAR over the NBA on Sunday. And, hey, who can blame him?

The legendary NBA star was noticeably absent from the league’s 75th anniversary team photos prior to the All-Star Game on Sunday night.

However, Jordan had a pretty good excuse.

The legendary NBA star is an owner of a NASCAR team, 23XI Racing. One of Jordan’s drivers, Bubba Wallace, finished in second place at the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon.

Jordan was on hand to watch his team compete.

NBA fans took to social media to react to Jordan’s decision.

Wallace, meanwhile, had a heartbreaking finish on Sunday night. He came in second place, narrowly missing out on a victory.

Perhaps Jordan will private jet his way into the All-Star Game festivities on Sunday night, but he clearly spent the majority of his day in Daytona.

