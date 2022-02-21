Update: Michael Jordan made it just in time! The legendary NBA star was the last person introduced at the All-Star Game halftime show on Sunday night.

Earlier in the day, he spent the day at the Daytona 500, watching his 23XI Racing Team perform.

Daytona 500 in the morning, NBA All-Star Game at night. Here's Michael Jordan 🐐🐐pic.twitter.com/dQaYOXued9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 21, 2022

Earlier: Michael Jordan appeared to choose NASCAR over the NBA on Sunday. And, hey, who can blame him?

The legendary NBA star was noticeably absent from the league’s 75th anniversary team photos prior to the All-Star Game on Sunday night.

However, Jordan had a pretty good excuse.

The legendary NBA star is an owner of a NASCAR team, 23XI Racing. One of Jordan’s drivers, Bubba Wallace, finished in second place at the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon.

Jordan was on hand to watch his team compete.

Michael Jordan pulling up to the Daytona 500 🐐 (via @NASCAR) pic.twitter.com/4y6Hrg6fUQ — Pickswise (@Pickswise) February 20, 2022

NBA fans took to social media to react to Jordan’s decision.

Michael Jordan was reportedly at today’s Daytona 500 race today instead of the NBA’s Top 75 event in Cleveland. 😂😂😂 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 21, 2022

you really thought Michael Jordan was about to come to the All-Star game in Cleveland and watch Bron get all that love?! He rather be at the Daytona 500 than the NBA 75 ceremony 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #JigHovering 🚁🚁🚁 — 73-9 and they LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) February 21, 2022

Who ever thought there would be a time when Michael Jordan isn't at the NBA All Star game instead he's at Daytona for the whole week watching the races what a time to be alive — Harper Jones (@SwooshManJones) February 20, 2022

Wallace, meanwhile, had a heartbreaking finish on Sunday night. He came in second place, narrowly missing out on a victory.

RIGHT DOWN TO THE WIRE 😳 Austin Cindric edges out Bubba Wallace to win the #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/yBrhcYvuO9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 21, 2022

Perhaps Jordan will private jet his way into the All-Star Game festivities on Sunday night, but he clearly spent the majority of his day in Daytona.