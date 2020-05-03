Michael Jordan Was ‘Offended’ By Comparisons To 1 NBA Star

ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, is back on this evening.

Episode 5 is expected to focus in part on Jordan’s second NBA championship. The Bulls repeated as league champions in 1992.

Jordan felt the 1992 Finals matchup against the Portland Trailblazers was a bit personal. He was being compared to Blazers star Clyde Drexler and he didn’t like that.

“Clyde was a threat,” Jordan said in the trailer for tonight’s episode. “I’m not saying he wasn’t a threat. But me being compared to him, I took offense to that.”

Portland infamously passed on the chance to draft Jordan because they already had Drexler and the two played similar positions.

“One thing for sure: Michael did not like to be compared to anyone in the NBA. The fuel behind the Portland series was people making comparisons of Clyde with Michael. He was out to prove that wrong,” former NBA on NBC host Ahmad Rashad tweeted.

Jordan certainly accomplished what he set out to do.

Episode 5 of The Last Dance will air at 9 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.