Michael Jordan’s Daughter Shares An Honest Admission

On the court, Michael Jordan was arguably the fiercest competitor in sports history. Anyone who watched the legendary NBA star play knew that to be the case. And anyone who watched ESPN’s The Last Dance had the point further hammered home.

The Hall of Famer is probably like that in many ways off of the floor, too, when it comes to gambling or fishing or playing golf.

However, there’s one area in which Jordan is a softy: as a grandparent.

Jordan’s daughter, Jasmine Jordan-Christmas, revealed what her dad is like as a grandpa.

“Michael Jordan, the grandpa, is soft,” Jordan’s eldest daughter said in a video feature for Togethxr, per Insider. “My son definitely has my dad wrapped around his finger.”

She added: “He loves being a grandfather, and my son is his first grandchild.”

Jordan-Christmas appeared on Togethxr for the most-recent episode of its “More Than A Name” series, which has talked with the children of several notable star athletes.

The company, Togethxr, was founded by star female athletes Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel, and Sue Bird.