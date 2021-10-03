Michael Jordan Believes 1 Sport Is “Hardest” To Play

Legendary NBA star Michael Jordan believes one sport is the hardest to play – and it’s not the sport of basketball.

Jordan, arguably the greatest NBA player in league history, also attempted to play baseball professionally. The former Chicago Bulls star retired and joined a minor league club. He didn’t end up making it to the majors, though he gave it a respectable shot.

Baseball isn’t the sport Jordan is talking about, though.

That would be golf. The former NBA star told Stephen Curry that he believes golf is the hardest sport you can play.

“I kind of got into golf mainly because from a competitive standpoint to me, it is the hardest game to play. I can always respond to an opponent, defensive guy, offensive guy whatever but in golf, it’s like playing in a mirror. You’re battling yourself consistently to try to get perfection. Every swing. Every putt,” Jordan said.

“For a competitive person like me, this is what keeps me sane because when I walk away from the game of basketball, that was enough to keep my competitive juices working. Now, when I don’t have that game, this game and it even drives me crazy then. I go fishing in between my golf because I got to show patience in fishing that’s going to be related to golf.”

You won’t hear any arguments against Jordan’s statement from me. Golf is as difficult as it gets in the sports world.