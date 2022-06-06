Michael Jordan Is Reportedly Set To Meet With Prominent Coach

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: NBA hall of famer and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan walks off the court during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan has the pivotal task of finding the Charlotte Hornets' next head coach. According to a report, he's considering a prominent name in the sport.

Jordan will reportedly be meeting with longtime former NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni for the Hornets' head coach position later this week.

D'Antoni has already met with Charlotte management twice. It appears he's competing with Kenny Atkinson for the job.

"As the franchise’s coaching search nears an end, the Charlotte Hornets are set to bring Mike D’Antoni to meet with owner Michael Jordan later this week, sources tell ESPN," said Adrian Wojnarowski. "D’Antoni will follow Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, who’s expected to meet with Jordan on Tuesday."



If Jordan picks D'Antoni to be the next head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, expect a big 2022-23 season out of LaMelo Ball.

D'Antoni helped James Harden flourish during their time together with the Houston Rockets. He'd probably do the same for Ball.

Should the Hornets hire D'Antoni to be the franchise's next head coach?