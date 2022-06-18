Michael Jordan Is Trending After Latest Hornets News

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 01: (L-R) Yvette Prieto and her husband and owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, watch on during their game against the Atlanta Hawks at Time Warner Cable Arena on November 1, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan is trending this Saturday, and not for a good reason.

Jordan reportedly offered the Charlotte Hornets' head coaching position to top Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson. He said no.

That's right - Atkinson actually turned down Jordan's offer.

"ESPN Sources: Kenny Atkinson has decided he won’t become the Charlotte Hornets’ head coach and will remain with Golden State as top assistant," said ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "After being offered job during the NBA Finals, further conversations led Atkinson to believe it would be best to remain with Warriors."

Ouch. Jordan just can't get it right in Charlotte.

"This does NOT happen every day in NBA coaching. Now to see if Michael Jordan’s Hornets revert to the previous runner-up in its search: Mike D’Antoni," said NBA insider Marc Stein.

It's plausible Atkinson simply didn't want to leave Steph Curry, Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors for a tougher job in Charlotte.

Why leave success behind, in other words?

With that being said, it appears Mike D'Antoni could be the next head coach of the Charlotte Hornets.

"It feels like D’Antoni is the right coach to help the Hornets take the next step. But I don’t believe he can take them all the way, feels like a transition coach," a fan said.

Hopefully Jordan gets his runner-up in D'Antoni. If not, he has a mess on his hands.