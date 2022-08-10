Michael Jordan Jersey Could Get Record Price: Fans React

UNDATED: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls looks on durng a NBA game. Michael Jordan played for the Chicago Bull from 1981 through 1998. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1986 NBAE (Photo by NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images) NBA Photos/Getty Images

A Michael Jordan NBA Finals jersey is set to hit the auction block really soon.

Jordan's No. 23 jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals is set to go for over $3 million when it's eventually sold, per TMZ.

TMZ is also reporting that Jordan wore this jersey during Game 1 of that final series against the Utah Jazz. He finished that contest with 33 points, despite Chicago losing that game.

Fans will get their chance at placing a bid on Sept. 6 before the auction closes.

Sports fans are excited about seeing this jersey for sale.

One lucky fan is about to get the present of a lifetime, even though it'll cost a boatload of money.