Michael Jordan Jersey Could Get Record Price: Fans React
A Michael Jordan NBA Finals jersey is set to hit the auction block really soon.
Jordan's No. 23 jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals is set to go for over $3 million when it's eventually sold, per TMZ.
TMZ is also reporting that Jordan wore this jersey during Game 1 of that final series against the Utah Jazz. He finished that contest with 33 points, despite Chicago losing that game.
Fans will get their chance at placing a bid on Sept. 6 before the auction closes.
Sports fans are excited about seeing this jersey for sale.
One lucky fan is about to get the present of a lifetime, even though it'll cost a boatload of money.