Episode 5 of ESPN’s The Last Dance is underway on ESPN and it got right into the Kobe Bryant storyline.

Kobe and Michael Jordan’s careers didn’t overlap much, but they did meet at the 1998 All-Star Game. Jordan was the veteran, five-time champion, while Bryant was the up-and-coming 19-year-old.

The Last Dance shared footage of Jordan talking about Bryant in the Eastern Conference All-Stars locker room.

“That little Laker boy’s gonna take everyone one-on-one,” Jordan said of Kobe. “He don’t let the game come to him. He just go out there and take it.”

“I’m gonna make this s–t happen. I’m gonna make this a one-on-one game.”

It’s difficult to watch that now, knowing what happened to Bryant, but it’s special that we have footage from that moment.

Episode 5 of The Last Dance is airing on ESPN. Episode 6 will follow at 10 p.m. E.T.