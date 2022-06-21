Michael Jordan Meeting With Mike D'Antoni: NBA World Reacts

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: NBA hall of famer and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan walks off the court during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan will soon be meeting with Mike D'Antoni about the Charlotte Hornets' head coaching position, per a report.

D'Antoni was the initial runner-up to Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, who Jordan reportedly preferred for the job. But Atkinson changed his mind and opted to stick with Golden State.

D'Antoni now appears to be the front runner. To get the job, though, he's going to have to interview well with the basketball legend himself, Michael Jordan.

No pressure, D'Antoni.

"Mike D’Antoni is set to meet with Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan on the franchise’s coaching job today, sources tell ESPN," said ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "D’Antoni was the other Charlotte finalist before Kenny Atkinson changed his mind on accepting position and stayed in Golden State on Saturday."

D'Antoni could be a perfect coach for LaMelo Ball, who seems to only be getting better.

NBA fans are excited about the idea.

One of the keys for D'Antoni if he gets the job will be finding the right defensive guys for his staff.

"His assistant staff is going be the key to success. Need to get some younger and defensive minded coaches on this staff," said a fan.

Will Jordan pick D'Antoni to be his next head coach?