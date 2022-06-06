Michael Jordan Meeting With Prominent Coach: NBA World Reacts

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on from the 23XI Racing pit box during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 08, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is set to meet with a top head coaching candidate for the team later this week.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordan is expected to meet with Mike D'Antoni after he meets with Kenny Atkinson on Tuesday.

It sounds like Atkinson and D'Antoni are the two finalists for the job.

D'Antoni has connections with the Hornets as he knows general manager Mitch Kupchak pretty well. The two were together with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2012-14.

He's made numerous stops throughout his coaching career. His most recent one was with the Houston Rockets from 2016-20.

He led them to the playoffs in all four of his seasons at the helm, but they were never able to win a championship.

The NBA world isn't surprised that Jordan wants to personally meet with D'Antoni.

Charlotte is looking for a new head coach after James Borrego was fired at the end of the regular season.

The Hornets finished this past season with a 43-39 record, which was good for 10th in the Eastern Conference.