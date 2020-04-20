Michael Jordan’s Son Has Message For Everyone After Sunday Night

ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary debuted on Sunday night.

The 10-part documentary titled The Last Dance, which primarily focuses on the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season – Jordan’s last with the franchise – premiered on ESPN on Sunday evening.

It did not disappoint. Parts 1 and 2 were shown on Sunday evening, highlighting the start of the 1997-98 season.

The documentary also took a look back at the start of Jordan’s career, including the 1986 Playoffs, in which the Bulls lost to a legendary Celtics team. Jordan had quite the series, though, He scored 49 points in a Game 1 loss and 63 points in a Game 2 defeat.

Jordan’s son, Marcus, had a message for everyone following that part of the documentary.

Who you seen get the Player Of The Game in a Loss???! 🤔🧐 🐐🏆 #TheLastDance — Marcus Jordan (@HEIRMJ) April 20, 2020

In back to back games🤯

📹🎥📽🎞🐐🏆 #TheLastDance — Marcus Jordan (@HEIRMJ) April 20, 2020

Only Michael Jordan.

ESPN’s The Last Dance will continue next Sunday night with Parts 3 and 4 of the documentary. The episodes will begin at 9 p.m. E.T.