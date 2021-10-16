Michael Jordan Has Brutally Honest Admission On NASCAR

Michael Jordan jumped into the world of NASCAR, forming a new team with veteran driver Denny Hamlin, with Bubba Wallace behind the wheel.

The No. 23 car won its first race earlier this year, as Wallace earned his first career victory on October 4.

Jordan recently spoke with NBC’s Today show about his venture into the NASCAR world. He shared some brutally honest admissions on his mindset.

“You’re fighting from within to achieve something. And when you achieve it, it’s far more gratifying than you can even imagine. And it’s inspiring to people that really start to understand what the fight really is about.

“When I dove in to get involved in NASCAR, I knew I was diving into the teeth of racism. Knew it. Been there, experienced it, been a fan, blah, blah. But I wasn’t afraid of it. I was looking forward to the challenge.

“And, you know, the thing is that we can be successful in this. You’ve got to put forth the work. You may have to work a little extra hard, but I think it’s going to start to happen with other sports, too.”

Jordan is loving it so far, though. He admitted that he’s been “energized” by the process.

“To see I’m a part of a guy winning for the second time in NASCAR (history) says a lot about how the game progressed,” Jordan told NBC. “But it also inspires me that you’re making a difference in the sport that no one really thought could happen or occur, so I feel gratitude. I feel energized to keep this thing rolling and have other Bubba Wallaces winning and other people getting involved in the sport.”

It will be interesting to watch the team moving forward.