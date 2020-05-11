Michael Jordan’s Reaction To Gary Payton’s Comment Is Going Viral

Another one of Michael Jordan’s reactions to someone else talking about him in ESPN’s The Last Dance is going viral.

The end of Episode 8 focused on the 1996 NBA Finals, when the 72-win Chicago Bulls took on Gary Payton and the Seattle Sonics.

The Bulls won that series in six games, but the Sonics were feeling confident after a Game 5 win. Payton revealed in The Last Dance that he had figured out Jordan in that game. He said he just needed to tire Jordan out and wished he had started to do that earlier in the series. If he had, perhaps the outcome would’ve been different.

Jordan was played this comment from Payton on The Last Dance. His reaction was incredible.

“I had no problem with The Glove,” Jordan said with a laugh.

Gary Payton thought he found a way to get to MJ … Mike wasn't sweating the Glove 😂 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Z8NG7qN5hW — ESPN (@espn) May 11, 2020

Michael Jordan’s reactions to people talking about him has been arguably the most-entertaining aspect of the entire series.

Keep them coming, please.

ESPN’s The Last Dance will air its final two episodes on Sunday night, starting at 9 p.m. E.T.