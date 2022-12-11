Michael Jordan Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Figure

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: NBA hall of famer and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan walks off the court during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

As the NBA family continues to mourn the passing of "Papa Bear" Paul Silas, Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan shared his condolences for the late player and coach who had two stints with the franchise.

Saying in a statement Sunday:

Our Hornets family mourns the passing of Paul Silas. Paul was an incredible leader and motivator who served as our head coach on two occasions. He combined the knowledge developed over nearly 40 years as an NBA player and coach with an innate understanding of how to mix discipline with his never-ending positivity. On or off the court, Paul’s enthusiastic and engaging personality was accompanied by an anecdote for every occasion. He was one of the all-time great people in our game, and he will be missed. My thoughts, and the thoughts of our entire organization, are with his wife, Carolyn; his children, Paula and Stephen; and the entire Silas family.

In 16 seasons as a player, Silas was a two-time All-Star, five-time member of the All-Defensive team and a three-time NBA champion.

After his playing days, Silas immediately became the head coach of the San Diego Clippers where he spent two of his 12 years coaching.

He was 79-years-old.