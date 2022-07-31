Michael Jordan Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

UNDATED: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls looks on durng a NBA game. Michael Jordan played for the Chicago Bull from 1981 through 1998. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1986 NBAE (Photo by NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images) NBA Photos/Getty Images

NBA legend Bill Russell passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on Sunday afternoon.

Since then, there's been an outpouring of support for the legend with all sorts of prominent people in sports offering their condolences.

Michael Jordan is the latest person to release a statement following Russell's death.

"Bill Russell was a pioneer - as a player, as a champion, as the NBA's first Black head coach, and as an activist," the statement read. "He paved the way and set an example for every Black player who came into the league after him, including me. The world has lost a legend. My condolences to his family and may he rest in peace."

Jordan and Russell are two of the greatest players to ever play the sport.

Between them, they won 17 NBA Championships (11 for Russell, six for Jordan) and 10 NBA MVP awards (five each).

We also send our thoughts and prayers to Russell's family and friends during this time.