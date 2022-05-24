Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: NBA hall of famer and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan walks off the court during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history.

During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."

According to Elba, Jordan said he's not "ready" for his story to be told just yet.

"I even said to him one time, ‘I want to play you,'” Elba told host Joe La Puma. “He was like, ‘Hm, I’m not ready yet.’ That’s what he said, ‘I’m not ready yet.’ … I was dead serious."

Elba made it clear he wasn't going to try to be Michael Jordan the basketball player. Instead, he wanted to play Michael Jordan the business man.

“In my head, playing Jordan wouldn’t be about playing the basketball player; it was about the businessman,” he said. “He is a very astute businessman, really smart. And his work as a philanthropist is unspoken, but people don’t understand the work. He cares; he does a lot of work. So that’s where I was hinting at. I wanna play Jordan – I’m doing that. He was like, ‘Ah, I’m not ready for that story yet.'”

Jordan isn't ready yet, but the world is waiting.