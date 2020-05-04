Michael Jordan Shares His Honest Thoughts On Isiah Thomas

Another week, another Michael Jordan-Isiah Thomas storyline.

Part 5 of The Last Dance is underway on ESPN. It’s highlighting the 1992 Dream Team, which won the gold medal at the Summer Olympics.

Jordan was the star of stars on that team. Thomas, an All-NBA point guard and two-time champion, was left off the final roster.

It’s long been speculated that Jordan told Team USA he wouldn’t play if Thomas was on the team. It’s clear to this day that Jordan is not a fan of Thomas. Most believe that Jordan played a role in keeping Thomas off the final roster.

Jordan, though, said in Part 5 of The Last Dance that he didn’t do that. Several players on the final roster – Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Scottie Pippen – had issues with Thomas. Team USA felt the chemistry would be worse with Thomas, according to Jordan.

The former Chicago Bulls star added that he respects Thomas and considers him the second-greatest point guard of all-time.

“The best point guard of all time is Magic Johnson, and right behind him is Isiah Thomas. No matter how much I hated him. I respect his game,” Jordan said.

Part 5 of The Last Dance is airing on ESPN. Part 6 will follow at 10 p.m. E.T.