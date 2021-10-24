NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Michael Jordan News

How much would you pay for a pair of game-worn Michael Jordan Nike shoes?

For one person, that answer is north of $1 million. Yes, a pair of very old game-worn Michael Jordan Nike shoes have sold for more than $1 million.

Darren Rovell shared on Sunday that a pair of Jordan’s shoes, worn during his rookie season, sold for $1.44 million.

It’s the record price for a pair of Michael Jordan shoes.

JUST IN : The earliest NBA game worn Michael Jordan Nikes, photomatched to his fifth game, has been sold at @sothebys for $1.44 MILLION. It is the record price for a Jordan pair, surpassing the $615,000 paid for a pair of game-used Air Jordans in August 2020. pic.twitter.com/qNe7SlJ1XN — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 24, 2021

Now that’s pretty crazy.

Not everyone is surprised, though.

“I thought the $0.6M was way too low given the historic significance. I wouldn’t have flipped it. This will have long term value and was a steal at $0.6M and possibly at $1.4M as well. This is Michael Freakin Jordan, not just some refractor card,” one basketball fan tweeted.

We’ve seen a major uptick in Michael Jordan memorabilia value over the last year-plus, perhaps stemming from The Last Dance on ESPN.

“The Air Jordan 1, which debuted in 1985, has been selling for an average price of $836 on the popular sneaker marketplace StockX, but since the most recent episodes of “The Last Dance” aired, prices have topped $1,500,” CBS Sports reported.

Jordan, 58, hasn’t played in the NBA in nearly 20 years. However, he remains an incredibly popular figure – and one whose memorabilia continues to rise in value.