The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Michael Jordan News

Michael Jordan at the All-Star Game in Cleveland.9 Feb 1997: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls smiles on the court during the NBA All-Star Practice at the Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.The East defeated the West 132-120 .

How much would you pay for a pair of game-worn Michael Jordan Nike shoes?

For one person, that answer is north of $1 million. Yes, a pair of very old game-worn Michael Jordan Nike shoes have sold for more than $1 million.

Darren Rovell shared on Sunday that a pair of Jordan’s shoes, worn during his rookie season, sold for $1.44 million.

It’s the record price for a pair of Michael Jordan shoes.

Now that’s pretty crazy.

Not everyone is surprised, though.

“I thought the $0.6M was way too low given the historic significance. I wouldn’t have flipped it. This will have long term value and was a steal at $0.6M and possibly at $1.4M as well. This is Michael Freakin Jordan, not just some refractor card,” one basketball fan tweeted.

We’ve seen a major uptick in Michael Jordan memorabilia value over the last year-plus, perhaps stemming from The Last Dance on ESPN.

“The Air Jordan 1, which debuted in 1985, has been selling for an average price of $836 on the popular sneaker marketplace StockX, but since the most recent episodes of “The Last Dance” aired, prices have topped $1,500,” CBS Sports reported.

Jordan, 58, hasn’t played in the NBA in nearly 20 years. However, he remains an incredibly popular figure – and one whose memorabilia continues to rise in value.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.