Michael Jordan Spotted On Sunday: Sports World Reacts
Michael Jordan is arguably the most-famous athlete of all-time, but you don't see the legendary NBA star out in public very often.
Today is a special day, though.
The 23XI NASCAR owner is on the scene at Sunday's Formula 1 race in Miami, Florida.
When the greatest NBA player of all-time is showing up for your sporting event, you knows it's a big deal.
This is the first Formula 1 race in Miami, Florida.
Jordan is among several notable celebrities in attendance on Sunday. Tom Brady has also been spotted in Miami for Sunday afternoon's race.
It should be a special day in Miami.
This afternoon's race is set to begin shortly after 3 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.