Michael Jordan Spotted On Sunday: Sports World Reacts

Michael Jordan is arguably the most-famous athlete of all-time, but you don't see the legendary NBA star out in public very often.

Today is a special day, though.

The 23XI NASCAR owner is on the scene at Sunday's Formula 1 race in Miami, Florida.

When the greatest NBA player of all-time is showing up for your sporting event, you knows it's a big deal.

This is the first Formula 1 race in Miami, Florida.

Jordan is among several notable celebrities in attendance on Sunday. Tom Brady has also been spotted in Miami for Sunday afternoon's race.

It should be a special day in Miami.

This afternoon's race is set to begin shortly after 3 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.