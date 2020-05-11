Michael Jordan Had To Take A Break During 1 ‘Last Dance’ Topic

Episode 7 of ESPN’s The Last Dance focused in part on Michael Jordan’s treatment of his teammates. The six-time NBA champion was an a–hole at times, to be frank.

Jordan addressed the idea that he was too hard on his teammates during an interview for The Last Dance.

“You ask all my teammates. The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t f–king do,” Jordan said.

That’s a fair comment. No one worked harder or cared more than Jordan. And he wanted his teammates to match that.

Still, Jordan probably went too far at times, and he got emotional while discussing this subject on The Last Dance.

Jordan told the documentary’s producers that he needed a break at the end of the Episode 7 interview.

“Look, winning has a price,” Jordan said in the documentary. “And leadership has a price. So I pulled people along when they didn’t want to be pulled. I challenged people when they didn’t want to be challenged. And I earned that right because my teammates who came after me didn’t endure all the things that I endured. Once you joined the team, you lived at a certain standard that I played the game. And I wasn’t going to take any less. Now, if that means I had to go in there and get in your ass a little bit, then I did that. You ask all my teammates. The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t fucking do.

“When people see this they are going say, ‘Well he wasn’t really a nice guy. He may have been a tyrant.’ Well, that’s you. Because you never won anything. I wanted to win, but I wanted them to win to be a part of that as well. Look, I don’t have to do this. I am only doing it because it is who I am. That’s how I played the game. That was my mentality. If you don’t want to play that way, don’t play that way.”

Jordan won six NBA championships with that attitude. It’s hard to say it didn’t work.

ESPN’s The Last Dance is currently airing Episode No. 8.