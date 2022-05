Michael Jordan Team Gets Win Sunday: NASCAR World Reacts

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on from the 23XI Racing pit box during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 08, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

It was a very good day for Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team on Sunday evening.

Kurt Busch, who drives the No. 45 car for Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing team, took home the checkered flag in Kansas on Sunday night.

It was an especially good day to win for 23XI Racing, as Busch was driving an Air Jordan-sponsored car.

This is now 23XI Racing's second win, as Bubba Wallace won at Talladega in 2021.

Congrats to the 23XI Racing team on a very successful day in Kansas.