NASCAR World Reacts To Michael Jordan-Themed Car

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on from the 23XI Racing pit box during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 08, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Kurt Busch's No. 45 - Michael Jordan's Jordan Brand Toyota - is getting a major update.

The No. 45 Toyota will feature the Jordan brand logo on the hood of the car. The rest of it displays the famous "Black Cement" elephant print.

Jordan's iconic shoe brand features the "Black Cement" look on several of its most famous pairs.

It'll translate over to NASCAR at Kansas Speedway soon.

"Kurt Busch's No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota will have an Air Jordan III “Black Cement” inspired elephant print at Kansas Speedway," FOX: NASCAR tweeted.

NASCAR fans are loving the new look:

"One of the hottest schemes on track"

"Sheeeeshhhh"

Busch joined 23XI Racing this year, agreeing to drive the No. 45.

Teaming up with Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin and of course Michael Jordan is a dream come true.

“I cannot begin to express my gratitude for this opportunity,” Busch said in a press release, via Front Stretch. “Racing to win is what I live for. Helping to continue developing a new team, alongside Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin, and Toyota is exactly what I want to be part of. Winning is important to 23XI, it’s important to Monster Energy, and it’s important to me. That is our goal.”

The new No. 45 design will get a first look at Kansas Speedway.