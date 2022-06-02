Michael Jordan Trending Following Bizarre Claim This Week

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: NBA hall of famer and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan walks off the court during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made a wild claim that Michael Jordan changed the game of basketball for the worse.

“Michael Jordan is responsible, as much as anybody, for changing the game for the worse!” Smith said on First Take. He went on to explain that the marketing of Jordan during his reign with the Chicago Bulls changed the dynamic of basketball.

The focus shifted to the individual player as opposed to the team or the system, Smith suggested. Of course, social media couldn't quite believe what Smith was saying this week.

NBA superstar Kevin Durant made his feelings known.

"My theory is that guys like steve, skip and Shannon have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward."

Others are arguing that it's Steph Curry who is ruining the game.

"I’ve literally watched players have open layups only to pass back out to the 3 because Steph and the dubs were so successful at living by the 3 that teams, around the league, decided that’s what they should do too. So no, Steph ruined the game, not MJ," one fan said.

Did Michael Jordan make the game of basketball worse?