Michael Jordan Uses 1 Word To Describe Retiring After 1998

Michael Jordan retired on top in 1998, walking away from the NBA following his sixth and final championship. The Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals that season. Jordan hit the game-winning shot.

As covered in depth by The Last Dance, the Bulls’ front office made it clear heading into the 1997-98 season that it would be Phil Jackson’s last as head coach. Scottie Pippen was also likely to leave in free agency following that season, as he was due a massive pay raise.

So, general manager Jerry Krause publicly announced that the dynasty would be broken up following 1998. This didn’t sit well with Jordan, who chose to retire instead of coming back to a rebuilding team.

Jordan called this “maddening” in The Last Dance. He said that Bulls team should have been able to make a run at a seventh NBA championship in 1998-99.

“It’s maddening because I felt like we could have won seven. I really believe that. We may not have, but man, just to not be able to try, that’s something that I just can’t accept for whatever reason. I just can’t accept it,” Jordan said.

Jordan didn’t stay retired, of course. He returned to the NBA in 2001 to play for the Washington Wizards for two seasons.

Unsurprisingly, The Last Dance didn’t delve into that part of Jordan’s career.