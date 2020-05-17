Michael Jordan Wanted To Beat 1 Team The Most At North Carolina

Michael Jordan’s extreme competitiveness has been on full display during ESPN’s The Last Dance.

The former Chicago Bulls star has told countless stories of his ability to drive himself toward greatness. He would often come up with some kind of “slight” or “disrespect” in order to help him achieve his goals.

ESPN’s The Last Dance has mostly covered Jordan’s competitiveness as an NBA player, but he had it in college, too. Jordan was so competitive in college that he wanted to beat one team more than everyone else.

It was Maryland, not Duke. The Terrapins had one player, Adrian Branch, who came up at the same time as Jordan.

Washington City Paper had the details on Jordan’s drive to beat Maryland:

At North Carolina Jordan maintained an intense interest to play against Maryland more than any other team in the ACC, Peterson claims. It originated from what Jordan considered a slight against him at the 1981 McDonalds’ All-American game in Wichita, Kansas. In the game, Jordan scored 30 points, including game-winning free throws with 11 seconds remaining to help the East All-Stars beat the West All-Stars, 96-95. Jordan converted 13-of-19 field goals, made all four of his free throws and recorded six steals and four assists. But Maryland commit Adrian Branch, who grew up in Seat Pleasant and attended DeMatha Catholic High School, was voted a co-MVP of the game in Wichita along with Aubrey Sherrod. Jordan used the incident as a consistent motivational force against the Terps.

Unsurprisingly, Jordan went 5-1 against Maryland during his time at North Carolina.

ESPN’s The Last Dance will air its final two episodes beginning at 9 p.m. E.T. this evening.