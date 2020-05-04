Michael Jordan’s Agent Reveals The $100 Million Deal He Turned Down

Michael Jordan is a very rich man. The former Chicago Bulls great is so rich that he can easily turn down $100 million deals.

David Falk, Jordan’s former agent, revealed on WFAN’s Boomer & Gio that his client once said no to a two-hour, $100 million deal.

“I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million. All he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make a one two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down,” David Falk said Wednesday morning.

“God bless him. He’s been so successful, it gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn’t want. I really admire that. He’s very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in.”

What company was that $100 million for?

Falk spoke with Darren Rovell of The Action Network on Sunday night. He revealed it was for “headphones.”

Falk says the $100 million deal that Michael Jordan turned down was for “headphones.” Falk talking MJ live now: https://t.co/3MYrmAdXob — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 4, 2020

What “headphones” company was it? Well, that’s for you to speculate.

ESPN’s The Last Dance is set to air at 9 p.m. E.T. this evening.