Michael Jordan’s Son Names His Favorite Part Of ‘The Last Dance’

We’re now eight episodes into ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. Only two episodes remain.

The series has been fantastic, showing a ton of unseen footage with interviews from everyone you’d want to hear from. Jordan’s on-screen reactions to other people talking about him has been arguably the most-entertaining part of the entire documentary.

Jordan’s son, Marcus, has a different favorite part. He revealed his pick on social media late on Sunday night.

The end of Episode 8 showed Jordan crying on the floor of the locker room after winning the 1996 NBA Finals. This was Jordan’s first championship post-retirement and, more importantly, the first title he won since his father’s tragic death.

Jordan was overcome with emotion following that 1996 championship. He couldn’t hold it in as he cried on the floor.

Raw and real. MJ's first title without his dad by his side brought out every emotion. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/B1MuNT4OgA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 11, 2020

Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, said this was his favorite part of the documentary to date.

This is my favorite part that I’ve seen so far🥺#TheLastDance 📹🎥📽🎞🐐🏆 — Marcus Jordan (@HEIRMJ) May 11, 2020

ESPN’s The Last Dance will air its final two episodes, No. 9 and No. 10, this upcoming Sunday night.

Episode 9 will start at 9 p.m. E.T. with Episode 10 beginning at 10 p.m. E.T.