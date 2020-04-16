Michael Jordan’s Son Reacts To His Comment About The Documentary

ESPN’s highly-anticipated documentary series on Michael Jordan’s 1997-98 season is set to debut on Sunday evening.

The documentary is set to feature hours of unseen footage from Jordan’s epic career. The six-time NBA Finals champion is arguably the most-competitive athlete of all-time, so not all of the footage will be flattering.

Jordan reportedly told the documentary’s director, Jason Hehir, that he’s concerned about how people will view him following the series. The Chicago Bulls great reportedly believes people will think he’s a “horrible guy” after watching some of documentary.

Michael Jordan said people will think he’s a "horrible guy" after watching 'The Last Dance’

Jordan’s son, Marcus, reacted to his father’s comment on Twitter. He used an appropriate quote.

“Winning has a price,” – Dad, he wrote.

Jordan definitely did a lot of winning.

The legendary player won a college basketball national championship at North Carolina, six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and two Summer Olympics gold medals.

ESPN’s The Last Dance is set to begin on Sunday night.