Michael Jordan’s Son Shares An Epic Photo Of His Father

Few athletes in history, if any, are more photogenic than Michael Jordan. The legendary NBA player is perhaps the most-iconic athlete of all-time.

Jordan’s legendary career is set to be featured on ESPN’s The Last Dance this evening. The 10-part documentary, which will primarily focus on the Bulls’ 1997-98 season, will debut on Sunday night.

Twitter has been full of Jordan photos and videos in anticipation of tonight’s premiere. One of the best photos was shared by Jordan’s son.

Marcus Jordan, who played college basketball at UCF, shared an incredible meme-able photo of his old man.

“I can’t even imagine what y’all gon’ do w/ this photo… lol I can see it now,” he wrote.

I can’t even imagine what y’all gon’ do w/ this photo… lol I can see it now🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dgsDIqem9T — Marcus Jordan (@HEIRMJ) April 19, 2020

The photo above will have a tough time going more viral than the “Crying MJ” photo, but Twitter will give it a chance.

When someone starts using the blender during the Last Dance. pic.twitter.com/orNLkJAW6s — Frank Zapata (@fjzapata89) April 19, 2020

Dang. You making sure the memes of your pops don’t ever stop. 🤣 — Jon Lee Brody (@JonLeeBrody) April 19, 2020

The Michael Jordan memes aren’t going away anytime soon. That is obvious.

ESPN’s The Last Dance will debut at 9 p.m. E.T. this evening.