The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Michael Jordan’s Son Shares An Epic Photo Of His Father

Michael Jordan smiling during an NBA game.CHARLOTTE, NC - APRIL 28: Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan watches on against the Miami Heat in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena on April 28, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Few athletes in history, if any, are more photogenic than Michael Jordan. The legendary NBA player is perhaps the most-iconic athlete of all-time.

Jordan’s legendary career is set to be featured on ESPN’s The Last Dance this evening. The 10-part documentary, which will primarily focus on the Bulls’ 1997-98 season, will debut on Sunday night.

Twitter has been full of Jordan photos and videos in anticipation of tonight’s premiere. One of the best photos was shared by Jordan’s son.

Marcus Jordan, who played college basketball at UCF, shared an incredible meme-able photo of his old man.

“I can’t even imagine what y’all gon’ do w/ this photo… lol I can see it now,” he wrote.

The photo above will have a tough time going more viral than the “Crying MJ” photo, but Twitter will give it a chance.

The Michael Jordan memes aren’t going away anytime soon. That is obvious.

ESPN’s The Last Dance will debut at 9 p.m. E.T. this evening.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.