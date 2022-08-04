Michael Kay Goes After Joey Gallo: MLB World Reacts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Joey Gallo #13 of the New York Yankees reacts at second base after his double in the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay ripped former Yankees player Joey Gallo.

He said Gallo, in the final weeks of his tenure as a Yankee, was talking as if he was already gone. In the end, he was traded and Kay made sure to let Gallo know he's glad the player is gone.

"They did not go out of their way to boo a guy, that was actually doing a decent job," Kay said of Yankees fans about Gallo. "He was a failure here at New York for whatever reason. Whether the pressure of having to win became a big deal. Whether he just got his swing out of whack, because he mentally was not right while he was here.

"He deserved to be booed. I don’t think the fans were extra special hard on him. I look at what the fans did to Giancarlo Stanton when he first got here. That was unfair, I mean, the first game he ever played here, they booed him. This guy earned the boos."

Fans didn't like Kay coming for a player who openly admitted he was struggling.

"Ah yes let's just s*** on players' mental health on broadcast just after the player has left so the vitriolic Yankees fans can feel good about themselves. This s*** is why people don't like the Yankees, it has nothing to do with the players or how they are run," one fan said.

"This is horrible. Gallo admitted he didn't play well - no need for this. The guy literally said he never left his apartment, probably because he was getting harassed by fans every time. Yikes. Bad look," another fan said.

What do you think of Kay's comments?