Swimming legend Michael Phelps believes competitors deserve an even playing field.

In an interview on CNN, Phelps was pressed on the going controversy involving transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

Thomas began her collegiate swimming career on the men’s team at the University of Pennsylvania. After a sex change, she began competing on the women’s team. She’s dominated the sport ever since.

Phelps discussed the controversy last week and compared the situation to doping.

“I think this leads back to the organizing committees again,” Phelps told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Thursday, as transcribed by Fox News. “Because it has to be a level playing field. I think that’s something that we all need. Because that’s what sports are and for me, I don’t know where this is going to go. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Reacting to ongoing debate over trans college athlete Lia Thomas competing on the women’s swimming team, “it’s very complicated,” says @MichaelPhelps. “We all should feel comfortable with who we are in our own skin. But I think sports should be played on an even playing field.” pic.twitter.com/brsq7t2vJW — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) January 13, 2022

“I don’t know what it looks like in the future. But it’s hard. It’s very complicated and this is my sport, this has been my sport my whole entire career, and honestly, the one thing I would love is everybody being able to compete on an even playing field,” Phelps said.

An even playing field is almost always the best outcome for sports. Michael Phelps clearly believes an even playing field is for the best.

Thomas, meanwhile, is going to compete at the Ivy League Championship in March. She’s the favorite in several events.