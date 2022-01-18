The Spun

Michael Phelps at the Olympics in Tokyo.TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Michael Phelps in the stands during the Swimming Finals at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Swimming legend Michael Phelps believes competitors deserve an even playing field.

In an interview on CNN, Phelps was pressed on the going controversy involving transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

Thomas began her collegiate swimming career on the men’s team at the University of Pennsylvania. After a sex change, she began competing on the women’s team. She’s dominated the sport ever since.

Phelps discussed the controversy last week and compared the situation to doping.

“I think this leads back to the organizing committees again,” Phelps told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Thursday, as transcribed by Fox News. “Because it has to be a level playing field. I think that’s something that we all need. Because that’s what sports are and for me, I don’t know where this is going to go. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“I don’t know what it looks like in the future. But it’s hard. It’s very complicated and this is my sport, this has been my sport my whole entire career, and honestly, the one thing I would love is everybody being able to compete on an even playing field,” Phelps said.

An even playing field is almost always the best outcome for sports. Michael Phelps clearly believes an even playing field is for the best.

Thomas, meanwhile, is going to compete at the Ivy League Championship in March. She’s the favorite in several events.

