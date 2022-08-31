Michael Phelps' Response Is Going Viral: Sports World Reacts

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 13: Michael Phelps of the United States competes in the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final on Day 8 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Michael Phelps had a great reaction to a recent Young Thug tweet.

The American rapper was apparently talking with his roommate in prison and they were wondering if Phelps could swim 100 miles from the ocean back to shore.

Phelps then responded by saying that he thinks he could do it.

"Yeah. I think I could make it," Phelps tweeted.

This is all fun and games, but in reality, Phelps likely wouldn't be able to do this. He's easily one of the best swimmers of all time, but 100 miles is a long way.

That said, sports fans are having fun with this Twitter interaction.

Do you think Phelps could defy the odds and swim 100 miles to shore?