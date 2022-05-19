Michael Phelps Says He Gets Mistaken For NFL Star

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 12: Michael Phelps of the United States prepares ahead of the Men's 100m Butterfly Final on Day 7 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

You'd think that as the most decorated Olympic athlete of all-time that Michael Phelps would be instantly recognizable by just about everyone in the world.

Unfortunately for him, the NFL world doesn't seem to have kept tabs on his Olympic success. As a result, he's been confused for one particular NFL player multiple times.

Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning recently tweeted that he often gets confused for Phelps. He said it has happened to him five times already.

"I wonder if Michael Phelps gets mistaken for me as much as I get mistaken for him," Manning tweeted. "I just had number 5."

Phelps took to Twitter shortly after to confirm that it does. All the time, as a matter of fact.

"Allllll day!!" Phelps tweeted. "They ask about your brothers and your dad."

Some of the responses to that statement are downright hilarious:

"Lol just imagine: “Are you 2 time Super Bowl Champ Eli Manning?” “No I’m 23 time Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Phelps," one fan wrote.

"you guys need to collab one day and make the internet lose their minds," wrote another.

"Pure Gold!" a third fan wrote.

Eli Manning and Michael Phelps are two icons of sports. Though given that Phelps made his achievements on a global stage, he should probably be the more recognizable of the two to the average joe.

But it would be funny if they ever tried to prank people over their similar look.