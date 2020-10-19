Michael Strahan Has Warning For The Bengals About Joe Burrow

Michael Strahan issued a cautious warning to the Cincinnati Bengals about Joe Burrow on Sunday afternoon.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has shown a lot of promise so far during his rookie season. Burrow has passed for more than 300 yards in four of his six games. The former LSU Tigers star has made several big throws.

However, Burrow has also taken a number of hits. The Bengals quarterback has been sacked a league-leading 22 times. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner has been on the receiving end of some major blows.

Strahan handed out quite a few big hits over the course of his Hall of Fame career. The former New York Giants star turned TV mogul wants the Bengals to be careful with Burrow moving forward.

“He is a stud out of LSU,” Strahan said on FOX NFL Sunday, per 247Sports. “First rookie quarterback ever with three straight 300 yard passing games. On top of that…he is strong, he has an arm, he’s instinctive, he has everything you want in a quarterback. He also has one issue. You have to guard him against himself. He loves the offense they had at LSU. You spread the ball out, you don’t max protect, you get the ball down the field. It worked at LSU but it’s not working quite (like that) in the NFL right now.

“He takes too many hits and as an offensive coordinator, you need to guard the player from himself. Protect him right now, don’t let him get hit too much, you don’t want the situation you saw with Andrew Luck and other quarterbacks. But if you can protect this kid….he’s an incredible player.”

Joe Burrow got DRILLED by Malik Jackson. Roughing the passer was called. Burrow went out for a play but is now coming back in.pic.twitter.com/ZUo4AvRaLR — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 27, 2020

Burrow has a ton of talent, but Strahan is right – the Bengals need to do a much better job of protecting him moving forward.

Cincinnati better be eyeing an offensive lineman or two at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft.