Michael Strahan Reveals His Expectation For Kayvon Thibodeaux

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 15: Former NY Giant and star of upcoming FOX comedy series "Brothers," Michael Strahan attends the Fox "Brothers" Challenge at the New York Giants Timex Performance Center on September 15, 2009 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Fox)

Michael Strahan knows a thing or two about being a great pass rusher in the city of New York.

And on Thursday, the Giants Hall of Famer gave his thoughts on the franchise's first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux.

"I believe we got a good pick who's going to bring some joy to Giants fans for some years to come," Strahan said of the Oregon defensive end via WFAN Sports Radio.

The Giants selected Thibodeaux fifth overall after one of the draft's top prospects fell into their laps.

The Ducks edge defender flashed outstanding physical ability over the course of his college career and many scouts see him as a 10-11 sack per year type of player.

It's been a while since the Giants have had a dominant pass rush presence.

New York had 15 seasons of Strahan, and a few years of Osi Umenyiora, Justin Tuck, and Jason Pierre-Paul.

But outside of a few seasons here and there, its been pretty quiet on that front.